Gear Up for Etsy (ETSY) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Etsy (ETSY) will report quarterly earnings of $0.88 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 14.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $881.47 million, exhibiting an increase of 3.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Etsy metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Services' should come in at $268.65 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.7%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Marketplace' will reach $616.60 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.5% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total GMS' stands at $3.61 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.74 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Active buyers' to come in at 92,814 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 95,459 .

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Active sellers' should arrive at 8,684 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8,134 in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Etsy have experienced a change of -27.3% in the past month compared to the -2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ETSY is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

