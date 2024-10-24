Gear Up for Essex Property Trust (ESS) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Essex Property Trust (ESS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3.88 per share, indicating an increase of 2.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $445.88 million, representing an increase of 6.4% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Essex Property Trust metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Rental and other property' should arrive at $442.96 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Rental and other property revenues- Same-property revenue' of $414.89 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Rental and other property- Other property' will reach $7.82 million. The estimate points to a change of +31.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Rental and other property- Rental income' to reach $442.24 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Financial Occupancies - Same-Property Portfolio' reaching 96.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 96.4%.

Analysts predict that the 'Depreciation and amortization' will reach $147.02 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $137.36 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Essex Property Trust have experienced a change of +0.8% in the past month compared to the +1.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ESS is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

