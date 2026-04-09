Gear Up for Equity Bancshares (EQBK) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares (EQBK) will report quarterly earnings of $1.15 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 27.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $82.5 million, exhibiting an increase of 36.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Equity Bancshares metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Interest Margin' at 4.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Efficiency ratio' of 59.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 62.4% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Total Non-Interest Income' to reach $9.30 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $10.33 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income' should come in at $73.19 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $50.29 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, Equity Bancshares shares have recorded returns of +6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), EQBK will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Equity Bancshares, Inc. (EQBK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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