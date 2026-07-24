Gear Up for Equinix (EQIX) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Equinix (EQIX) to post quarterly earnings of $11.25 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 13.5%. Revenues are expected to be $2.59 billion, up 14.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Equinix metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Non-recurring revenues' stands at $180.54 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +59.8%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Recurring revenues' at $2.41 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.4%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Recurring revenues- Managed infrastructure' to come in at $121.73 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Recurring revenues- Colocation' reaching $1.78 billion. The estimate points to a change of +12.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenues- Asia-Pacific' will likely reach $552.39 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.9% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- EMEA' should arrive at $860.34 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.2% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenues- Americas' will reach $1.18 billion. The estimate points to a change of +17.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenues- EMEA- Non-recurring' of $39.42 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Quarter End Utilization - Worldwide' to reach 77.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 78.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Cabinet Equivalent Capacity - EMEA' will reach 142,763 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 137,800 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Cabinet Equivalent Capacity - APAC' will reach 96,000 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 89,900 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Quarter End Utilization - EMEA' should come in at 77.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 77.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, Equinix shares have recorded returns of -5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EQIX will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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