Gear Up for EOG Resources (EOG) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that EOG Resources (EOG) will report quarterly earnings of $2.55 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 16.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $5.88 billion, exhibiting a decline of 7.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 4.6% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific EOG Resources metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Natural gas' of $479.59 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Crude Oil and Condensate' should arrive at $3.34 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.2%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Natural Gas Liquids' to reach $519.77 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Gathering, Processing and Marketing' will reach $1.50 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes per day - Total' at 1,098.49 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1026.2 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Natural Gas Volumes per day - Total' will likely reach 2,075.34 millions of cubic feet. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1831 millions of cubic feet.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes per day - Total' will reach 493.75 millions of barrels of oil. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 485.2 millions of barrels of oil.

Analysts expect 'Natural Gas Liquids Volumes per day - Total' to come in at 259.74 millions of barrels of oil. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 235.8 millions of barrels of oil in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Production' will reach 101.01 MBOE. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 94.4 MBOE in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average Natural Gas Prices per mcf - Trinidad' should come in at $3.74. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.81.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Crude Oil and Condensate Prices per bbl - United States' reaching $72.28. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $80.61.

The consensus estimate for 'Average Crude Oil and Condensate Prices per bbl - Trinidad' stands at $59.84. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $69.21.



View all Key Company Metrics for EOG Resources here>>>



EOG Resources shares have witnessed a change of +1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), EOG is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.