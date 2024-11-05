Gear Up for EnerSys (ENS) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, EnerSys (ENS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.07 per share, reflecting an increase of 12.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $887.31 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 1.5%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain EnerSys metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Specialty' to come in at $136.79 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Motive Power' should arrive at $369.32 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Energy Systems' stands at $383.28 million. The estimate suggests a change of -9.3% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Earnings- Energy Systems' at $22.92 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $16.80 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Earnings- Motive Power' to reach $54.39 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $49.60 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Earnings- Specialty' should come in at $8.44 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.30 million.



Over the past month, EnerSys shares have recorded returns of -3.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ENS will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

