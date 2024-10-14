Gear Up for Elevance Health (ELV) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Elevance Health (ELV) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $9.74 per share, reflecting an increase of 8.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $43.23 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.8%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Elevance Health metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Premiums' at $35.42 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Service fees' should arrive at $2.27 billion. The estimate points to a change of +10.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Product revenue' stands at $5.52 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Net investment income' will reach $492.83 million. The estimate indicates a change of 0% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Medical Membership - Total' to come in at 45,941.75 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 47.33 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Medical Membership - Medicare - Medicare Advantage' will reach 2,037.37 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2.06 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Medical Membership - Medicaid' reaching 9,106.67 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 11.02 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Medical Membership - Federal Employees Health Benefits' should come in at 1,660.13 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1.64 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Medical Membership - Total Medicare' will likely reach 2,934.41 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2.99 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Medical Membership - Commercial Risk-Based - Individual' of 1,307.72 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 999 thousand.

Analysts predict that the 'Medical Membership - Commercial Fee-Based' will reach 27,281.52 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 26.92 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Medical Membership - Commercial Risk-Based' to reach 4,962.22 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4.75 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Elevance Health shares have witnessed a change of -8.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ELV is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

