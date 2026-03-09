Gear Up for El Pollo Loco (LOCO) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from El Pollo Loco Holdings (LOCO) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.21 per share, indicating an increase of 5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $125.72 million, representing an increase of 10% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific El Pollo Loco metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Franchise advertising fee revenue' should come in at $8.26 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.2%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Franchise revenue' should arrive at $13.67 million. The estimate indicates a change of +21.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Company-operated restaurant revenue' of $103.78 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Shares of El Pollo Loco have demonstrated returns of +0.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), LOCO is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

