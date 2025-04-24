Gear Up for Ecolab (ECL) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Ecolab (ECL) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.51 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 12.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.7 billion, declining 1.4% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Ecolab metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales- Global Healthcare and Life Sciences (Fixed Currency rates)' will likely reach $254.92 million. The estimate points to a change of -33.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales- Global Industrial (Public Currency rates)' will reach $1.84 billion. The estimate points to a change of +0.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Sales- Global Institutional & Specialty (Public Currency rates)' to reach $1.29 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.8%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales- Global Institutional & Specialty (Fixed Currency rates)' at $1.37 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Sales- Global Industrial (Fixed Currency rates)' to come in at $1.92 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.1%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales- Global Healthcare & Life Sciences (Public Currency rates)' of $286.91 million. The estimate suggests a change of -24.5% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Income- Global Industrial (Fixed Currency rates)' will reach $302.98 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $265 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Income- Global Institutional & Specialty (Fixed Currency rates)' reaching $279.46 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $248 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Income- Global Healthcare and Life Sciences (Fixed currency rates)' should arrive at $30.71 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $37 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Income- Global Institutional & Specialty (Public Currency rates)' will reach $283.10 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $247 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Income- Global Healthcare & Life Sciences (Public Currency rates)' should come in at $32.69 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $36.30 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Income- Global Industrial (Public Currency rates)' stands at $300.55 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $265.40 million.



Shares of Ecolab have demonstrated returns of -5.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ECL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

