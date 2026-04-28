Gear Up for eBay (EBAY) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that eBay (EBAY) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.57 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 13.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.02 billion, increasing 17% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific eBay metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross Merchandise Volume - Total' will reach $21.77 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $18.75 billion.

Analysts expect 'Active Buyers' to come in at 135.22 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 134.00 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross Merchandise Volume - International' reaching $10.73 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $9.69 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Gross Merchandise Volume - U.S.' stands at $11.05 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $9.07 billion in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Take rate' of 13.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 13.8%.

Over the past month, shares of eBay have returned +14% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.8% change. Currently, EBAY carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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eBay Inc. (EBAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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