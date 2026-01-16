Gear Up for Eastern Bankshares (EBC) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (EBC) to post quarterly earnings of $0.41 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 20.6%. Revenues are expected to be $282.41 million, up 25.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Eastern Bankshares metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Efficiency ratio (GAAP)' stands at 59.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 63.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Margin' should arrive at 3.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' will reach $27.39 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $24.02 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Income' to reach $235.79 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $179.19 million.

Analysts expect 'Total Noninterest Income' to come in at $45.92 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $37.35 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Service charges on deposit accounts' at $12.99 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $8.43 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Investment advisory fees' will reach $18.02 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $17.96 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Other' should come in at $5.03 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $15.75 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Card Income' will likely reach $4.82 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.60 million.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares have demonstrated returns of +3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EBC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

