Gear Up for Eastern Bankshares (EBC) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (EBC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share, indicating an increase of 29.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $299.63 million, representing an increase of 34.7% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.4% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Eastern Bankshares metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net interest margin (FTE)' of 3.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.4%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' should come in at $28.38 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $23.24 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Total regulatory capital (to risk-weighted assets)' will reach 14.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 15.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total non-performing assets' reaching $180.92 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $91.60 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Interest Income' will likely reach $252.11 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $188.90 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Noninterest Income' should arrive at $47.92 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $33.50 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Investment advisory fees' at $18.00 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $16.40 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Service charges on deposit accounts' stands at $10.65 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $8.30 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Card Income' will reach $5.77 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.90 million.

Analysts expect 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' to come in at $255.16 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $193.50 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Other non-operating (loss) income' will reach $6.99 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $5.80 million in the same quarter last year.

Eastern Bankshares shares have witnessed a change of +6.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), EBC is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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