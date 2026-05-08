Gear Up for Dynatrace (DT) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Dynatrace (DT) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share, indicating an increase of 18.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $520.64 million, representing an increase of 17% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Dynatrace metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Services' should come in at $24.72 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.5%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Subscriptions' to reach $495.94 million. The estimate points to a change of +17.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)- Total' to come in at $2.06 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.73 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Dynatrace have experienced a change of +19.4% in the past month compared to the +11% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DT is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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