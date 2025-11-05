Gear Up for DuPont de Nemours (DD) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours (DD) will report quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 11.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.63 billion, exhibiting a decrease of 17.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 15.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some DuPont de Nemours metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- IndustrialsCo' reaching $2.10 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +51.7% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- ElectronicsCo' to reach $1.22 billion. The estimate points to a change of -21.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Operating EBITDA- ElectronicsCo' to come in at $394.86 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $467.00 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating EBITDA- Corporate & Other' should come in at -$34.00 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $26.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating EBITDA- IndustrialsCo' will reach $515.11 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $364.00 million.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours have demonstrated returns of -52.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), DD is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.