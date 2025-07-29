Gear Up for DTE Energy (DTE) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that DTE Energy (DTE) will report quarterly earnings of $1.51 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 5.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.02 billion, exhibiting an increase of 5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 4.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some DTE Energy metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Gas Operating Revenue' should come in at $341.40 million. The estimate points to a change of +18.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Revenues- Non-Utility Operations- DTE Vantage' will likely reach $191.19 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.6%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Revenues- Utility Operations- Gas' will reach $356.51 million. The estimate suggests a change of +23.4% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Operating Revenues- Non-Utility Operations- Energy Trading' to come in at $883.75 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.6% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Electric Operating Revenues' at $1.62 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Revenues- Utility Operations- Electric' reaching $1.59 billion. The estimate points to a change of -1.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Revenues- Non-Utility Operations- Electric' will reach $4.22 million. The estimate indicates a change of -15.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Revenues- Non-utility operations' should arrive at $1.07 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.4% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Revenues- Utility operations' to reach $1.97 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'DTE Electric Deliveries - Retail and wholesale' stands at 10,035 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 9,937 .

Analysts predict that the 'DTE Electric Sales - Interconnection sales' will reach 2536 megawatt hours. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2166 megawatt hours.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total DTE Electric Sales' of 12571 megawatt hours. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 12103 megawatt hours in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of DTE Energy have demonstrated returns of +5.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DTE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

