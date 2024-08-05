Gear Up for Doximity (DOCS) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Doximity (DOCS) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.22 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 15.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $119.88 million, increasing 10.5% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Doximity metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Other' at $6.07 million. The estimate suggests a change of -15.9% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Subscription' stands at $113.82 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.4% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of customers with at least $100,000 of revenue' reaching 306. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 296 in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, Doximity shares have recorded returns of -1.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), DOCS will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

Doximity, Inc. (DOCS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

