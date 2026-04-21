Gear Up for Dover (DOV) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Dover Corporation (DOV) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.27 per share, indicating an increase of 10.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.01 billion, representing an increase of 7.8% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Dover metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Engineered Products' stands at $264.48 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Clean Energy & Fueling' of $521.84 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.3%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Climate & Sustainability Technologies' to come in at $387.35 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.3% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Pumps & Process Solutions' will reach $540.78 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.6%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Imaging & Identification' will likely reach $295.83 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Engineered Products' should arrive at $55.06 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $48.91 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBITDA- Clean Energy & Fueling' to reach $99.68 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $94.22 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- Climate & Sustainability Technologies' at $70.90 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $59.44 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Pumps & Process Solutions' will reach $174.02 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $163.88 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Imaging & Identification' should come in at $83.53 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $81.67 million.

Shares of Dover have demonstrated returns of +4.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), DOV is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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