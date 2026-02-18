Gear Up for Domino's Pizza (DPZ) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Domino's Pizza (DPZ) will announce quarterly earnings of $5.36 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 9.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.52 billion, increasing 4.9% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Domino's Pizza metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- U.S. franchise advertising' to come in at $165.42 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- U.S. Company-owned stores' reaching $112.38 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.2% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Supply chain' should arrive at $924.23 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.5% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- International franchise royalties and fees' will reach $105.22 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.9% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Store counts - Total U.S. Stores' will reach 7,188 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7,014 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Store counts - Total' will reach 22,150 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 21,366 .

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Store counts - International Stores' should come in at 14,961 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 14,352 .

The consensus estimate for 'Store counts - U.S. Franchise Stores' stands at 6,926 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6,722 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Store counts - U.S. Company-owned Stores' at 262 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 292 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Store counts - Opened - International Stores' of 331 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 308 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Store counts - Opened - Total U.S. stores' will likely reach 102 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 87 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Store counts - Opened - U.S. franchise stores' to reach 99 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 86 in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Domino's Pizza have demonstrated returns of -3.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DPZ is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.