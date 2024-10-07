Gear Up for Domino's Pizza (DPZ) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Domino's Pizza (DPZ) to post quarterly earnings of $3.67 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 12.2%. Revenues are expected to be $1.1 billion, up 7.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Domino's Pizza metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- U.S. franchise advertising' should arrive at $123.87 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- U.S. Company-owned stores' will likely reach $92.02 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.7% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Supply chain' stands at $662.87 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.3% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- International franchise royalties and fees' will reach $77.99 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.6% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Same store sales growth - International stores' to reach 2.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Store counts - Total U.S. Stores' should come in at 6,945. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6,762 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Store counts - Total' will reach 21,100. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 20,197 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Store counts - International Stores' reaching 14,155. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 13,435 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Store counts - U.S. Franchise Stores' to come in at 6,655. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6,474.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Store counts - U.S. Company-owned Stores' will reach 290. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 288.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Store counts - Opened - International Stores' at 187. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 190 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Store counts - Opened - Total U.S. stores' of 44. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 28.



Domino's Pizza shares have witnessed a change of +4.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DPZ is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

