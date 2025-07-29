Gear Up for Dominion Energy (D) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Dominion Energy (D) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.69 per share, indicating an increase of 25.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.64 billion, representing an increase of 4.5% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Dominion Energy metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total operating revenue- Dominion Energy Virginia' should arrive at $2.67 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Total operating revenue- Contracted Energy' to come in at $262.43 million. The estimate points to a change of -7.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Total operating revenue- Dominion Energy South Carolina' stands at $765.60 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.5%.

Over the past month, shares of Dominion Energy have returned +2.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. Currently, D carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Higher. Faster. Sooner. Buy These Stocks Now

A small number of stocks are primed for a breakout, and you have a chance to get in before they take off.

At any given time, there are only 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. On average, this list more than doubles the S&P 500. We’ve combed through the latest Strong Buys and selected 7 compelling companies likely to jump sooner and climb higher than any other stock you could buy this month.

You'll learn everything you need to know about these exciting trades in our brand-new Special Report, 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.