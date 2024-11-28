Gear Up for Dollar Tree (DLTR) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Dollar Tree (DLTR) to post quarterly earnings of $1.07 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 10.3%. Revenues are expected to be $7.45 billion, up 1.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Dollar Tree metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Dollar Tree' will reach $4.26 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.5%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Family Dollar' to reach $3.19 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total net sales' will reach $7.46 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Other revenue' stands at $6.06 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Enterprise - Same-Store Sales' to come in at 1.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Dollar Tree - Same-Store Sales' should arrive at 1.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5.4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Dollar Tree - Selling Square Footage' of 76.19 Msq ft. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 71.9 Msq ft.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total - Selling Square Footage' will likely reach 135.15 Msq ft. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 135.3 Msq ft.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total - Number of stores' should come in at 16,511. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 16,622 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Family Dollar - Selling Square Footage' reaching 58.96 Msq ft. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 63.4 Msq ft in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Family Dollar - Ending stores' at 7,761. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 8,350 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Dollar Tree - Ending stores' will reach 8,750. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8,272.



Over the past month, Dollar Tree shares have recorded returns of +12.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DLTR will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

