Gear Up for DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share, reflecting no change compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $274.95 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 1.5%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific DiamondRock Hospitality metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Other' to come in at $26.50 million. The estimate suggests a change of 0% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Food and beverage' reaching $68.53 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Rooms' at $179.62 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Depreciation and amortization' will reach $28.34 million.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality have demonstrated returns of +8.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DRH is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

