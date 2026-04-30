Gear Up for Diamondback (FANG) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy (FANG) will report quarterly earnings of $3.55 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 21.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.82 billion, exhibiting a decrease of 5.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 19.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Diamondback metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid' will reach $3.52 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.7%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Oil sales' to come in at $2.91 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -4.2% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Natural gas liquid sales' will likely reach $354.04 million. The estimate points to a change of -12.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Natural gas sales' should arrive at $170.45 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -19.6%.

Analysts forecast 'Average daily production / Daily combined volumes' to reach 954229 barrels of oil equivalent per day. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 850656 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The consensus estimate for 'Average Prices - Natural gas liquids, hedged' stands at 17 dollars per barrel. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 24 dollars per barrel.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average Prices - Oil -hedged' of 69 dollars per barrel. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 70 dollars per barrel in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average Prices - Natural gas, hedged' should come in at 2 dollars per thousands of cubic feet. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3 dollars per thousands of cubic feet in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average Prices - Natural gas liquids' at 17 dollars per barrel. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 24 dollars per barrel.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Production Volume - Natural gas liquids' reaching 20890 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 16961 thousands of barrels of oil.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Production Volume - Natural gas' will reach $116838.10 millions of cubic feet. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $100578.00 millions of cubic feet.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Production Volume - Oil' will reach 45695 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 42835 thousands of barrels of oil.

Over the past month, shares of Diamondback have returned +7.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.2% change. Currently, FANG carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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