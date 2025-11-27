Gear Up for Descartes Systems (DSGX) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Descartes Systems (DSGX) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.46 per share, reflecting an increase of 9.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $182.56 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.2%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Descartes Systems metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Services' should arrive at $167.08 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.6% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- License' to reach $2.78 million. The estimate points to a change of -19.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Professional services and other' at $13.10 million. The estimate points to a change of -16.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Descartes Systems have experienced a change of -8.4% in the past month compared to the +0.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DSGX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.