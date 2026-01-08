Gear Up for Delta (DAL) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Delta Air Lines (DAL) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.55 per share, indicating a decline of 16.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $15.65 billion, representing an increase of 0.6% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Delta metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Revenues- Passenger' should arrive at $13.13 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Revenues- Cargo' reaching $231.40 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Revenues- Other' of $2.56 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.5% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Passenger Load Factor' will reach 84.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 84.0% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue passenger miles - Consolidated' to come in at 62.14 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 60.39 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Cost per Available Seat Mile (CASM) - Ex' will likely reach N/A. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Available seat miles - Consolidated' will reach 73.41 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 72.04 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted - Total unit revenues - TRASM' stands at N/A. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Passenger Revenue Per Available Seat Mile' to reach N/A. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of N/A.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM)' at N/A. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Passenger Mile Yield' will reach N/A. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Cost Per Available Seat Mile' should come in at N/A. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of N/A.

Over the past month, shares of Delta have returned +2.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. Currently, DAL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

