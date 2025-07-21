Gear Up for Deckers (DECK) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Deckers (DECK) will report quarterly earnings of $0.68 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 9.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $899.11 million, exhibiting an increase of 8.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Deckers metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales by brand and channel- HOKA brand wholesale- Total' of $610.77 million. The estimate points to a change of +12% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales by brand and channel- UGG brand wholesale- Total' reaching $236.92 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales by brand and channel- HOKA brand wholesale- Direct-to-Consumer' will reach $225.11 million. The estimate points to a change of +6% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales by brand and channel- Other brands wholesale- Total' will reach $51.48 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1187.1%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales by brand and channel- UGG brand wholesale- Wholesale' will reach $152.66 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales by brand and channel- HOKA brand wholesale- Wholesale' stands at $384.48 million. The estimate points to a change of +15.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales by brand and channel- UGG brand wholesale- Direct-to-Consumer' at $84.80 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales by location- International' should arrive at $349.04 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.8% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net sales by location- Domestic' to come in at $551.15 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past month, Deckers shares have recorded returns of +0.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), DECK will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.