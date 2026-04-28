Gear Up for Crocs (CROX) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Crocs (CROX) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.78 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 7.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $904.65 million, declining 3.5% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Crocs metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Crocs Brand' of $756.53 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- HEYDUDE Brand' will reach $148.50 million. The estimate suggests a change of -15.5% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues By Channel- HEYDUDE Brand- Wholesale' at $83.23 million. The estimate suggests a change of -24.8% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues By Channel- Crocs Brand- Direct-to-Consumer' to come in at $299.58 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.2%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues By Channel- HEYDUDE Brand- Direct-to-Consumer' to reach $65.22 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues By Channel- Crocs Brand- Wholesale' stands at $459.63 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.6% year over year.

Shares of Crocs have demonstrated returns of +29.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), CROX is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Crocs, Inc. (CROX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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