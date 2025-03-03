Gear Up for Cracker Barrel (CBRL) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) to post quarterly earnings of $1 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 27%. Revenues are expected to be $941.1 million, up 0.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Cracker Barrel metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Retail' should come in at $202.77 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Restaurant' stands at $738.36 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Number of stores - Total (End of Period)' will reach 728. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 725.



Over the past month, Cracker Barrel shares have recorded returns of -30.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), CBRL will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

