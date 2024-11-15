Gear Up for Copa Holdings (CPA) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Copa Holdings (CPA) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3.48 per share, indicating a decline of 20.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $860.34 million, representing a decrease of 0.9% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Copa Holdings metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Revenues- Passenger revenue' of $837.97 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Load factor' stands at 86.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 87.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Available seat miles' will reach 7.75 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 7.11 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'CASM excluding fuel' will reach 5.73 cents. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5.8 cents in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Avg. Price per Fuel Gallon' at $2.58. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue Passengers miles' should come in at 6.74 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6.24 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'CASM' will reach 8.76 cents. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 9.3 cents.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'RASM' reaching 11.10 cents. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 12.2 cents in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Yield' to reach 12.23 cents. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13.4 cents.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Passenger revenue per ASM' will likely reach 10.66 cents. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 11.7 cents.

Analysts expect 'Fuel Gallons Consumed' to come in at 91.15 Mgal. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 83.9 Mgal in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Number of Aircraft' should arrive at 112. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 103.



Over the past month, shares of Copa Holdings have returned +2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. Currently, CPA carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

