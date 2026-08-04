Gear Up for Copa Holdings (CPA) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Copa Holdings (CPA) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.88 per share, indicating a decline of 47.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.07 billion, representing an increase of 26.5% year over year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 2.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Copa Holdings metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Revenues- Passenger revenue' stands at $1.02 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +27.4% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Load Factor' will reach 87.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 87.3% in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'PRASM (Passenger revenue per ASM)' will likely reach N/A. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Yield' should come in at N/A. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of N/A.

The consensus among analysts is that 'ASMs (Available seat miles)' will reach 9.13 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7.86 billion.

Analysts forecast 'CASM Excl. Fuel' to reach N/A. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of N/A.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'CASM' of N/A. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of N/A.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'RPMs (Revenue passengers miles)' should arrive at 7.96 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6.86 billion.

Analysts expect 'RASM' to come in at N/A. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Fuel Gallons Consumed' at 105 millions of gallons. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 92 millions of gallons in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Number of Aircraft' reaching 130 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 115 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Expense- Fuel' will reach $444.40 million.

Shares of Copa Holdings have demonstrated returns of -5.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), CPA is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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