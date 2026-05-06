Gear Up for Consolidated Water (CWCO) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Consolidated Water (CWCO) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.27 per share, reflecting a decline of 12.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $33.4 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 0.9%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Consolidated Water metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Manufacturing' reaching $4.93 million. The estimate suggests a change of -15.3% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Services' of $10.81 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.2% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Retail' will likely reach $9.39 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.3% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Bulk' should come in at $8.29 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Consolidated Water shares have witnessed a change of -3.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), CWCO is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.