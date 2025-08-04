Gear Up for Con Ed (ED) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Consolidated Edison (ED) to post quarterly earnings of $0.66 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 11.9%. Revenues are expected to be $3.61 billion, up 12.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Con Ed metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating revenues- CECONY' should come in at $3.17 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.9%.

Analysts expect 'Operating revenues- O&R' to come in at $213.26 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.8%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating revenues- O&R- Gas' at $50.71 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating revenues- CECONY- Electric' should arrive at $2.51 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating revenues- CECONY- Gas' reaching $553.34 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.9% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating revenues- CECONY- Steam' will reach $97.89 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.2% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating revenues- O&R- Electric' of $151.68 million. The estimate suggests a change of -15.7% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating revenues- Gas' will reach $604.05 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Operating revenues- Electric' to reach $2.64 billion. The estimate points to a change of +11.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating revenues- Steam' will likely reach $97.89 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.2%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Income- CECONY' will reach $480.86 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $314.00 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Income- O&R' stands at $12.73 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $9.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

