Gear Up for Commvault (CVLT) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Commvault Systems (CVLT) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.98 per share, indicating an increase of 4.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $299 million, representing an increase of 13.8% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 2.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Commvault metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Perpetual license' of $12.84 million. The estimate indicates a change of -21.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Other services' to come in at $11.16 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Subscription' should arrive at $195.28 million. The estimate indicates a change of +23.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR)' to reach $1074.09 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $889.63 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of Commvault have returned -6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. Currently, CVLT carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

