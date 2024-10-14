Gear Up for Commerce (CBSH) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1 per share, indicating an increase of 9.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $412.85 million, representing an increase of 5.5% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Commerce metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Efficiency Ratio' stands at 56.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 58.2% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Margin (Net yield on interest earning assets)' should arrive at 3.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average total interest earning assets' should come in at $30.11 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $31.97 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Tier I Leverage Ratio' will reach 12.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10.9% in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Tier I risk-based capital ratio' of 15.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 15.1% in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total risk-based capital ratio' at 16.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 15.9% in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Non-accrual loans' will reach $15.91 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $8.21 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Non-Interest Income' reaching $152.94 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $142.95 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Fully-taxable equivalent net interest income' will likely reach $264.41 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $250.96 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Trust fees' will reach $52.65 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $49.21 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Bank card transaction fees' to reach $47.95 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $46.90 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Deposit account charges and other fees' to come in at $25.16 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $23.09 million.



Over the past month, Commerce shares have recorded returns of -3.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CBSH will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

