Gear Up for Comcast (CMCSA) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Comcast (CMCSA) to post quarterly earnings of $1.06 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 1.9%. Revenues are expected to be $31.8 billion, up 5.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.9% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Comcast metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Residential Connectivity & Platforms- Domestic Wireless' to come in at $1.06 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +15.6% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Content & Experiences- Studios' of $2.76 billion. The estimate points to a change of +9.4% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Content & Experiences- Media' will reach $7.74 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +28.4%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Residential Connectivity & Platforms- Video' reaching $6.64 billion. The estimate points to a change of -7.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Customer relationships - Total Connectivity & Platforms Customer Relationships - Net Additions / (Losses)' should arrive at -138.41 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 40 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Connectivity & Platforms - Average monthly total Connectivity & Platforms Adjusted EBITDA per customer relationship' will reach $53.39. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $52.40.

Analysts forecast 'Connectivity & Platforms - Average monthly total Connectivity & Platforms revenue per customer relationship' to reach $130.51. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $129.20 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Customer relationships - Total Connectivity & Platforms Customer Relationships' will reach 51,557.59 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 52.32 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Customer relationships - International Residential Connectivity & Platforms Customer Relationships - Net Additions / (Losses)' should come in at 8.33 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 74 thousand.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Domestic Broadband - Residential Customers' at 29,450.50 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 29.78 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Domestic Broadband - Business Customers' stands at 2,476.26 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2.51 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Domestic Video Customers' will likely reach 12,794.83 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 14.5 million.



Over the past month, Comcast shares have recorded returns of +0.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CMCSA will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)

