Gear Up for Cognizant (CTSH) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Cognizant (CTSH) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.19 per share, indicating an increase of 6.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $5.07 billion, representing an increase of 6.5% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Cognizant metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Products and Resources' stands at $1.27 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +12.2% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Health Sciences' at $1.55 billion. The estimate points to a change of +9.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Financial services' will likely reach $1.43 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Communications, Media and Technology' will reach $835.39 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.1%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Cognizant here>>>



Shares of Cognizant have demonstrated returns of -5.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CTSH is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.