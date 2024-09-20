Gear Up for Cintas (CTAS) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Cintas (CTAS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1 per share, reflecting an increase of 7.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.5 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.6%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Cintas metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Revenue- Uniform Rental and Facility Services' will likely reach $1.94 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- All Other' at $272.30 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- First Aid and Safety Services' to reach $282.59 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.4% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Income before income taxes- Uniform Rental and Facility Services' will reach $439.30 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $406.53 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Income before income taxes- First Aid and Safety Services' will reach $65.28 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $59.58 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Income before income taxes- All Other' should come in at $38.45 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $34.45 million.



Shares of Cintas have demonstrated returns of +3.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change.

