Gear Up for Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Cincinnati Financial (CINF) will announce quarterly loss of $0.61 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 135.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.7 billion, increasing 16.3% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Cincinnati Financial metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Earned premiums- Total' stands at $2.40 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Investment income, net of expenses- Total' will reach $279.15 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Property Casualty Insurance- Earned premiums' at $2.33 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.8%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Personal Lines Insurance- Earned premiums' will reach $762.01 million. The estimate suggests a change of +29.6% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Commercial Lines Insurance - Combined ratio' reaching 97.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 96.5%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Excess and surplus lines insurance - Combined ratio' will reach 97.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 91.9%.

Analysts forecast 'Personal Lines Insurance - Combined ratio' to reach 142.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 93.9%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Commercial Lines Insurance - Loss and loss expenses' will likely reach 67.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 66.4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Excess and surplus lines insurance - Loss and loss expenses' of 70.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 64.5%.

Analysts expect 'Property Casualty Insurance Segment - Combined Ratio' to come in at 114.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 93.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Commercial Lines Insurance - Underwriting expenses' should come in at 30.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 30.1%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Excess and surplus lines insurance - Underwriting expenses' should arrive at 27.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 27.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Cincinnati Financial have demonstrated returns of -8.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CINF is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

