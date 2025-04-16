Gear Up for Chubb (CB) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Chubb (CB) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3.26 per share, indicating a decline of 39.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $14.16 billion, representing an increase of 8.4% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Chubb metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Net premiums written- North American Personal P&C Insurance' to come in at $1.59 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.5%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net investment income- Overseas General Insurance' stands at $306.70 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.9%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net investment income- Global Reinsurance' reaching $67.36 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +18.2%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net premiums written- Total P&C' should arrive at $11.30 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Loss and loss expense ratio' will reach 67.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 58.1%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Combined ratio' will likely reach 95.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 86% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'North America Agricultural Insurance - Combined ratio' of 100.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 56.6%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'North America Agricultural Insurance - Loss and loss expense ratio' at 94.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 38.6% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'North America Commercial P&C Insurance - Combined ratio' to reach 90.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 85.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'North America Commercial P&C Insurance - Loss and loss expense ratio' will reach 69.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 65.1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Overseas General Insurance - Combined ratio' will reach 84.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 83.8%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Overseas General Insurance - Loss and loss expense ratio' should come in at 48.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 47.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Chubb here>>>



Chubb shares have witnessed a change of -3.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CB is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Chubb Limited (CB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

