Gear Up for Chart Industries (GTLS) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Chart Industries (GTLS) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.84 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 23.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1 billion, increasing 5.5% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Chart Industries metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales- Heat Transfer Systems' of $264.98 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.5% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Sales- Cryo Tank Solutions' to reach $139.80 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -12.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- Repair, Service & Leasing' should arrive at $323.88 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.6% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales- Specialty Products' stands at $275.03 million. The estimate indicates a change of +16.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Backlog - Cryo Tank Solutions' will reach $300.98 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $367.50 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Backlog - Heat Transfer Systems' will likely reach $2.18 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.69 billion in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Backlog - Specialty Products' should come in at $1.98 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Backlog - Repair, Service & Leasing' at $572.30 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $611.30 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Orders - Heat Transfer Systems' reaching $346.48 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $237.30 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Orders - Specialty Products' to come in at $369.25 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $391.30 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Orders - Repair, Service & Leasing' will reach $319.40 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $333.90 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Orders - Cryo Tank Solutions' will reach $152.02 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $159.30 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Chart Industries have demonstrated returns of -8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GTLS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

