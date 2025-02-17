Gear Up for Charles River (CRL) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Charles River Laboratories (CRL) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.50 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 1.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $975.34 million, declining 3.8% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 2.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Charles River metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Research Models and Services' will reach $201.13 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.7%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Discovery and safety assessment' should come in at $566.67 million. The estimate suggests a change of -9.5% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Manufacturing support' will likely reach $205.81 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Services' at $795.10 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Products' to reach $177.81 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating income- Research Models and Services Non-GAAP' of $45.01 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $45.20 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating income- Discovery and safety assessment - Non-GAAP' will reach $132.62 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $162.56 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating income- Manufacturing support - Non-GAAP' will reach $58.54 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $48.77 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating income- Research Models and Services' stands at $27.04 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $37.01 million.

Analysts expect 'Operating income- Discovery and safety assessment' to come in at $102.93 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $126.29 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating income- Manufacturing support' reaching $44.27 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $35.55 million in the same quarter last year.



