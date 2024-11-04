Gear Up for Charles River (CRL) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Charles River Laboratories (CRL) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.43 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 10.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $977.22 million, declining 4.8% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Charles River metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Research Models and Services' of $193.20 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.4% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Discovery and safety assessment' should arrive at $597.30 million. The estimate points to a change of -10.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Manufacturing support' at $188.12 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Services' should come in at $802.67 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.7% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Products' will reach $169.97 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.4%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating income- Research Models and Services Non-GAAP' reaching $46.02 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $35.29 million.

Analysts expect 'Operating income- Discovery and safety assessment - Non-GAAP' to come in at $143.46 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $180.52 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating income- Manufacturing support - Non-GAAP' will reach $49.98 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $43.03 million in the same quarter last year.



