Gear Up for CF (CF) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect CF Industries (CF) to post quarterly earnings of $2.50 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 32.3%. Revenues are expected to be $1.79 billion, up 17.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 8% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific CF metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Ammonia' should come in at $570.71 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.2%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Granular Urea' to reach $423.03 million. The estimate indicates a change of +21.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- UAN (urea ammonium nitrate)' to come in at $560.37 million. The estimate suggests a change of +50.6% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- AN (ammonium nitrate)' reaching $71.74 million. The estimate suggests a change of -29% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales volume by product - Ammonia' will reach 1165 thousands of tons. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1240 thousands of tons.

The consensus estimate for 'Tons of product sold - Total' stands at 4721 thousands of tons. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4747 thousands of tons.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales volume by product - Granular Urea' of 1022 thousands of tons. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1002 thousands of tons in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales volume by product - UAN (urea ammonium nitrate)' will likely reach 1694 thousands of tons. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1613 thousands of tons.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average selling price per product ton - Granular Urea' at $412.49 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $347.00 .

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average selling price per product ton - Ammonia' will reach $485.54 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $461.00 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales volume by product - Other Sales volume' should arrive at 581 thousands of tons. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 535 thousands of tons.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales volume by product - AN (ammonium nitrate)' will reach 244 thousands of tons. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 357 thousands of tons in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of CF have returned +8.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. Currently, CF carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.