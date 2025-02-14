Gear Up for CenterPoint (CNP) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, CenterPoint Energy (CNP) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.40 per share, reflecting an increase of 25% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.28 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.6%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 1.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific CenterPoint metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Electric Transmission and Distribution' to reach $1.09 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.7% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Natural Gas Distribution' stands at $1.22 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.8% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Utility' should come in at $2.26 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.4% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Income / (loss)- Natural Gas Distribution' will reach $296.08 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $177 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Income / (loss)- Electric Transmission and Distribution' reaching $282.51 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $163 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for CenterPoint here>>>



CenterPoint shares have witnessed a change of +1.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), CNP is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

