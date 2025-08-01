Gear Up for Cencora (COR) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cencora (COR) will report quarterly earnings of $3.78 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 13.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $80.33 billion, exhibiting an increase of 8.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Cencora metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Total International Healthcare Solutions' will reach $7.30 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.5% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Total U.S. Healthcare Solutions' of $72.81 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- International Healthcare Solutions- Alliance Healthcare' stands at $5.77 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- U.S. Healthcare Solutions- Animal Health' will reach $1.41 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.1% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- U.S. Healthcare Solutions- Human Health' will likely reach $70.79 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.6% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- International Healthcare Solutions- Other Healthcare Solutions' to come in at $1.51 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating income- Non-GAAP- International Healthcare Solutions' will reach $183.01 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $179.39 million.

Analysts forecast 'Operating income- Non-GAAP- U.S. Healthcare Solutions' to reach $844.83 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $698.31 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Cencora have experienced a change of -3.4% in the past month compared to the +2.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), COR is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

