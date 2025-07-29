Gear Up for CBOE (CBOE) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that CBOE Global (CBOE) will report quarterly earnings of $2.42 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 12.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $572.24 million, exhibiting an increase of 11.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.7% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some CBOE metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Net transaction and clearing fees' should come in at $423.80 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.3%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Futures- Transaction and clearing fees' will reach $28.59 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Global FX- Transaction and Clearing Fees' stands at $19.39 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Options- Transaction and clearing fees' of $436.32 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.1% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Options- Market data fees' to reach $34.73 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Options- Access and capacity fees' to come in at $43.68 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average Daily Volume by Product - Options - Multi-listed options' will likely reach 12.58 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 10.37 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Daily Volume by Product - Options - Index options' reaching 4.62 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.02 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average Daily Volume by Product - Futures' should arrive at 238.83 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 253.60 thousand in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average Daily Volume by Product - Options' will reach 17.20 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 14.38 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average Daily Notional Volume by Product - Global FX' at 55.22 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 47.70 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Daily Volume - Total Industry Options' will reach 53.21 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 46.13 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, CBOE shares have recorded returns of +3.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CBOE will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE)

