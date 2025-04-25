Gear Up for Caterpillar (CAT) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Caterpillar (CAT) will report quarterly earnings of $4.30 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 23.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $14.54 billion, exhibiting a decline of 8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 2.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Caterpillar metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total sales and revenues- Machinery, Energy & Transportation- Resource Industries' should arrive at $2.85 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -10.7% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total sales and revenues- Machinery, Energy & Transportation- Total' will reach $13.66 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -8.7% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total sales and revenues- Financial Products- Total' will reach $895.58 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Total sales and revenues- Machinery, Energy & Transportation- All Other' to come in at $115.32 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales and Revenues- Asia/Pacific- Machinery, Energy & Transportation' will likely reach $2.58 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -5.4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales and Revenues- Asia/Pacific- Machinery, Energy & Transportation- All Other Segments' of $13.15 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales and Revenues- Latin America- Machinery, Energy & Transportation' will reach $1.43 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -3% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales and Revenues- North America- Machinery, Energy & Transportation' should come in at $7.20 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -10% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales Volume - Machinery, Energy & Transportation - Energy & Transportation' reaching -$63.89 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $231 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Price Realization - Total' to reach -$359.41 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $575 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Price Realization - Machinery, Energy & Transportation - Construction Industries' stands at -$321.51 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $199 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Price Realization - Machinery, Energy & Transportation - Resource Industries' at -$97.84 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $173 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Caterpillar here>>>



Shares of Caterpillar have demonstrated returns of -9.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CAT is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.