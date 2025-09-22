Gear Up for CarMax (KMX) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that CarMax (KMX) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.03 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 21.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $7.05 billion, increasing 0.6% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain CarMax metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales and operating revenues- Used vehicle' at $5.78 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net sales and operating revenues- Wholesale vehicle' to come in at $1.16 billion. The estimate points to a change of +0.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales and operating revenues- Other sales and revenues' should arrive at $186.64 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Other sales and revenues- Extended protection plan revenues' will reach $126.26 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of stores - Total' should come in at 252 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 247 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average Selling Prices - Used vehicles' will reach $26.29 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $26.25 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Gross Profit per Unit - Used vehicle' stands at $2294.14 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2269.00 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross Profit per Unit - Wholesale vehicle' will likely reach $957.55 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $975.00 .

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Unit Sales - Wholesale vehicles' reaching 145,484 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 141,458 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Unit Sales - Combined retail and wholesale used vehicle' will reach 361,780 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 352,478 .

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Unit Sales - Used vehicles' of 216,296 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 211,020 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Average Selling Prices - Wholesale vehicles' to reach $7.82 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $7.77 thousand.

