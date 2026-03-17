Gear Up for Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Canadian Solar (CSIQ) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of -$1.10 per share, reflecting an increase of 25.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.39 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 8.7%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Canadian Solar metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- CSI Solar- Solar modules' to reach $686.03 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -27.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- CSI Solar- Battery energy storage solutions' of $387.84 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +60.3%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- CSI Solar- Solar system kits' will reach $243.34 million. The estimate suggests a change of +213.5% year over year.

Over the past month, Canadian Solar shares have recorded returns of -7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CSIQ will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.