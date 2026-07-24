Gear Up for Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.89 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 9.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.91 billion, increasing 9% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Canadian Pacific Kansas City metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Core adjusted operating ratio' stands at 61.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 60.7%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Carloads - Total' will likely reach 1.15 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1.15 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Carloads - Automotive' should come in at 64.07 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 62.40 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue ton miles (RTMs) - Total' will reach 57.65 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 55.53 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue ton-miles (RTMs) - Intermodal' will reach 10.27 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10.26 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Carloads - Grain' to reach 168.96 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 142.60 thousand.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Carloads - Coal' should arrive at 93.33 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 118.60 thousand.

Analysts expect 'Carloads - Potash' to come in at 51.75 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 47.40 thousand.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Carloads - Fertilizers and sulphur' reaching 16.25 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 15.60 thousand.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Carloads - Forest products' of 30.84 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 32.80 thousand.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Carloads - Energy, chemicals and plastics' at 134.12 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 142.70 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Carloads - Metals, minerals and consumer products' will reach 132.48 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 125.40 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, Canadian Pacific Kansas City shares have recorded returns of +6.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), CP will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.